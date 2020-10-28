Tricks to make your oatmeal a treat

On cold fall and winter days, there’s nothing like a hearty bowl of oatmeal to get you and the family fueled up for the day. Oatmeal by itself may seem boring but there are all kinds of ways to stir up a better, more nutritious batch.

Fitness expert, Jody Trierweiler explained that oatmeal has a very high, significant amount of vitamins and proteins,. It also includes a fiber called beta-glucan which is responsible for lowering cholesterol, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and can help you with your weight loss goals.

If you don’t like mushy oatmeal Jody suggested baking oatmeal cinnamon rolls. If you prefer savory oatmeal you can use bone broth as a salty fix in place of water. Jody also recommends overnight oats, which are easy and great for people on the go.

Watch the video for more tricks on how to make your oatmeal taste even better!