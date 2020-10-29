Be scary (and safe) with DIY Halloween masks

If you’re choosing to do anything on Halloween besides stay home, you have to mask up. Since you have to dispose of the mask eventually anyway, why not make it part of your Halloween look?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan showed off his amazing artistic abilities with some handmade masks that he created using various types of COVID-19 face protectors. Jon said you can be extravagant and draw a scary face, or you can keep it simple and paste fake leaves or splatter fake blood on them. So many masks, so many possibilities.

Watch the video above to see the cool mask creations Jon came up with!