Detroit native inspires with new song ‘Better Days’

Jesse Palter is a singer-songwriter with roots in Detroit. She’s been described in one magazine article as “the next generation of elite pop music artists.” She took time from her schedule Monday to join Jason Carr on Live In The D and discuss her new single “Better Days”.

Palter says the single was written after she became a newly independent artist. She wanted to collaborate with an old friend so she reached back to Jake Bass in Detroit and the two worked together on “Better Days”. Palter says the song is an ode to everyone persevering through these difficult times, and she wants everyone to know that things will get better.

When asked about what she misses about home, Palter said she misses family the most, but also Coney dogs and sometimes snow.

To hear part of her new single “Better Days” watch the video above.