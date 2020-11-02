46ºF

Live In The D

Detroit native inspires with new song ‘Better Days’

Jesse Palter shares her new single which she wrote over Zoom

Jay Kuhlman, Executive Producer - Live In The D, Detroit

Tags: Live In The D, Music Monday, Jesse Palter, Entertainment, Music, Better Days, Singer, Songwriter

Jesse Palter is a singer-songwriter with roots in Detroit. She’s been described in one magazine article as “the next generation of elite pop music artists.” She took time from her schedule Monday to join Jason Carr on Live In The D and discuss her new single “Better Days”.

Palter says the single was written after she became a newly independent artist. She wanted to collaborate with an old friend so she reached back to Jake Bass in Detroit and the two worked together on “Better Days”. Palter says the song is an ode to everyone persevering through these difficult times, and she wants everyone to know that things will get better.

When asked about what she misses about home, Palter said she misses family the most, but also Coney dogs and sometimes snow.

To hear part of her new single “Better Days” watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.