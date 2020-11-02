Jermaine Dupri and the Detroit Youth Choir have a new song

Today on Music Monday, Live In The D got to celebrate a special collaboration. The Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) worked on a new song with music producer, Jermaine Dupri. Dupri has worked with everyone from Mariah Carey to Jay-Z and more. Tati Amare caught up with Dupri and Anthony White, Artistic Director with DYC, about working together on their new song “Change.”

Dupri said he was working on the song with a long list of singers, but he wanted to include the voice of kids because the song is a message to today’s youth. That’s when he learned about DYC. White says when Dupri reached out, the kids were over the moon to learn they were going to work with him on a song.

Watch the video to see what else Dupri had to say about DYC and hear their new song “Change.”