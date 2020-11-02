This duo is bringing an old-school dance back in fashion

Their Instagram page makes Kendall and Ronnie Roderick look like a couple straight out of the 40′s. The couple run Live Collegiate Shag, an Instagram account dedicated to showing off the dance in exciting locations all over the world.

Collegiate Shag is an upbeat partner dance popular with college kids in the 1930′s. It mostly went out of fashion after the 40′s, but the Rodericks say they’re bringing it back with the channel.

The pair combine dance with travel, appearing in front of amazing backdrops all over the world. They’ve danced in the Grand Canyon, under waterfalls, in an ice cave, European castles, and even a NASA computer room.

Watch the video above to learn more about how it all started.