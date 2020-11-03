We all love the comfort of our favorite smells drifting in the air at home, and there are people to help you craft your own perfect scents right in Birmingham. At Urban Wick Candle Bar, you can choose your favorite scents to make your very own handmade candle. Watch the video above to hear more!

Mother and daughter team Marlene and Elise Mansour have always made candles at home and for gifts, and wanted to go into business together after Elise finished her Master’s program. Thus, Urban Wick was born!

They have a wall of 90 scents, so with the help of one of their scent designers you’re sure to create something perfect for you. The candle making process takes about 25-30 minutes, depending on how long you want to take to choose your scents, and then it takes about 90-120 minutes for the candle to set.

Luckily, at Urban Wick they have a 60-foot long bar that makes it easy for them to social distance between groups coming in during the pandemic.

They also have pre-made candles, if you’d just like to grab what Tati calls a “perfect gift idea.”