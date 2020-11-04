Celebrate National Doughnut Day with these dazzlers

November 5th is National Doughnut Day and what better way to celebrate it than with a place that creates the most spectacular donuts in town?

Crystal Denha, Co-owner of the Donut Bar shared more about their unique donuts.

The Donut + Bar has 6 signature donuts that are available every day. Their signature tres leches donut is available only on the weekends. One of their most popular is the birthday cake donut which includes a piece of birthday cake on top with whipped cream. Their newest donut is the Nutella bomb for the Nutella lover in your life. Vegan options are available each day and gluten-free options are available on Fridays.

The Donut + Bar also sells coffee, hot chocolate, and other seasonal drinks.

Watch the video to see what donut you might like to try for National Doughnut Day.