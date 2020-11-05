Weekend trip up north? This ‘ale trail’ is sure to please

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan is well-known across the country for brewing some of the finest beer around.

Northern Michigan alone is home to more than 20 breweries, and there’s an entire week devoted to celebrating the frothy suds.

Traverse City Beer Week kicks off Friday, Nov. 13, and runs through Nov. 20.

And now you can celebrate on a Traverse City Ale Trail.

Jillian Manning, from Traverse City Tourism, told us about some of the fun things you can do during Traverse City Beer Week. Twenty breweries and restaurants, including Short’s and Right Brain, are participating.

And as for the Traverse City Ale Trail, it’s actually small maps that take you on a journey through the breweries to find your favorite beers.

There is also a mobile passport that lets you check in at the breweries to win different prizes, such as T-shirts and fanny packs. There is also a grand prize that includes lodging and gift cards.

For more information, click or tap here or here.