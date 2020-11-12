Here are some of the hottest furniture trends for your home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s looking like most people will be spending more time at home for the holidays this year, so why not give your house a fresh look?

Host Jason Carr chatted with Rachel Stewart, the president of Gardner White, about how the company’s gearing up for Black Friday.

Gardner White is celebrating Black Friday all month long with some hot-selling items that include multifunctional furniture.

The store offers performance fabrics that are stain- and germ-proof, so you can go for that white couch you’ve always desired.

Another popular accent color is green, the experts from Gardner White said.

You can add different shades of green to a room, with an ottoman or perhaps some throw pillows.

