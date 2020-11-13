Movies out this weekend will have you ready to scream and sing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Two movies are out in theaters, and a new Christmas movie is hitting screens this weekend.

Tati Amare sat down with movie reviewer Greg Russell to talk about “The Climb,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and “Freaky.”

‘Freaky’

This movie, starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, is about a serial killer who magically switches bodies with a teenage girl. Now the girl and her friends have only one day to switch back to their normal bodies and save her fellow high school students. Greg said this movie went from fun to frightening very fast. He gave the move four reels out of five.

‘The Climb’

Starring real-life friends Michael Covino and Kyle Marvin, this movie centers around two best friends who overcome a mountain, figuratively and literally, as they come to terms with a situation that could break their life-long bond. Greg said this is a heartfelt movie that is great for date night. He bumped his review up to four reels, because it is based on a true story that happened to the stars.

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

This Netflix movie stars Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and Keegan-Michael Key. It’s the story of a toymaker who find new hope within his granddaughter after being betrayed by his former apprentice. Filled with song, dancing and holiday feels, Greg said this movie is on the fast track to becoming a holiday favorite. He gave the movie four out of five reels.

