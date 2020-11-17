Fill your cup with all kinds of flavors at Metro Detroit shop

There is a place in metro Detroit where you can travel the world through a sip of tea. Eli Tea in downtown Birmingham offers over 90 flavors of tea, including boba tea and kombucha. The owner, Elias Majid, knows quite a bit about tea leaves and plants. He was a botanist before opening the tea shop 6 years ago and used that experience to chase his dreams.

Fun fact, Majid opened the store on November 21st, which is his birthday. He encourages others to do the same because it gives you another reason to celebrate the special day.

Not only can you get hot and iced tea at Eli Tea, you can also get something called cheese tea. Don’t worry, cheese tea is more of a dessert-like drink comparable to cheesecake.

