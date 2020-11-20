Where to watch the return of this classic cartoon

With all the stress happening in 2020, TV audiences could use a boost of nostalgia to help bring up the mood. Luckily enough, Animaniacs is returning to television with a limited run series on Hulu this week. Film critic Greg Russell took a look at the upcoming series and spoke with voice actor, and Michigan native, Rob Paulsen about the show’s return to TV.

Paulsen voices Yakko, Pinky and more, and says he’s honored to be a part of something that’s remembered so fondly by so many people. He says that the series’ reboot was lead and organized by young people who grew up watching, and who all had a genuine passion for the show. “It was such a big thing for my family to watch Loony Tunes,” Paulsen said. “To be in that position for you and your kids, that’s a huge gift man.”

Special run of the series brings back the classic characters, and covers the changes that have happened since the it originally went off air over 20 years ago. It is now available to watch on Hulu.

Russell also got the chance to review Uncle Frank, a film starring Paul Bettany and Detroit’s own Judy Greer. The drama/comedy is set in 1973 and follows Frank, a gay literature professor, who has to return home to attend his father’s funeral. It shows Frank’s struggles in being ostracized from his family, and just how much has changed in the last 50 years.

Uncle Frank will opens next Wednesday on Amazon Prime.

For Russell’s full reviews and more, watch the video above.