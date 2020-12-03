What should you consider when it comes to finding an assisted living facility, especially during a pandemic?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

An important decision to make is whether it’s a good time to move a loved one to an assisted living community.

Finding a safe, caring home for yourself, or an older family member, can seem daunting -- and as we try to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, more concerns are raised.

Our sponsor, Anthology Senior Living, has multiple communities in Metro Detroit, including in Rochester Hills, Northville and Troy, that provide a safe and comfortable living experience.

Kayla Meek and Matthew Cortis from Anthology Senior Living joined Tati Amare to give more insight into how their communities are working hard to protect residents and caretakers during the pandemic, while continuing to provide excellent services and care.

Watch the video above to hear what Anthology Senior Living is doing to provide top-notch care.

To learn more about their multiple locations, visit Anthology Assisted Living.