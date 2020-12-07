On the rocks or straight up? Rev up your cocktails at this whiskey distillery

Bars may be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a craft cocktail experience. Whether you’re a fan of whiskey or bourbon, or you normally pass when offered, one Metro Detroit distillery says they can turn anyone into a fan with the spirits that they make in-house. Kila Peeples went to Motor City Gas Whiskey in Royal Oak to see how this homegrown business got started and makes to-go cocktails with their internationally celebrated whiskeys.

Watch the video above to see what kinds of cocktails you can get at Motor City Gas Whiskey!