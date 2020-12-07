35ºF

Live In The D

On the rocks or straight up? Rev up your cocktails at this whiskey distillery

This Royal Oak distillery offers high quality whiskeys and bourbons that have won multiple awards

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Bars may be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a craft cocktail experience. Whether you’re a fan of whiskey or bourbon, or you normally pass when offered, one Metro Detroit distillery says they can turn anyone into a fan with the spirits that they make in-house. Kila Peeples went to Motor City Gas Whiskey in Royal Oak to see how this homegrown business got started and makes to-go cocktails with their internationally celebrated whiskeys.

Watch the video above to see what kinds of cocktails you can get at Motor City Gas Whiskey!

