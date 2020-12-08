Celebrities coming together to help charities in Detroit

This Thursday December 10, Mitch Albom is encouraging you to give a gift back to the Detroit community by donating to the SAY Detroit Radiothon. The fundraiser gathers money for charities across Metro Detroit, and is more important than ever during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Usually, Albom and co-host Ken Brown would host the event out of Somerset Mall, inviting guests onstage with them and drawing large crowds. This year though, Albom and Brown will be the only ones onstage and guests will be tuning in over video chat. They’ve encouraged anyone who will be in Somerset shopping to remain socially distant, and said they’re being very careful about COVID precautions.

The Radiothon will take place all day Thursday, from 6am to 9pm. Viewers can find it on WJR radio, or online at Albom’s website or ClickOnDetroit.com. Albom said that 100% of donations will go to needy Detroiters.

One unexpected silver lining from the new restrictions has meant they were able to arrange a star-studded cast filled with familiar faces and brand new guests. Some of the names on the guest list include Kate Hudson, Tim Allen, Hugh Jackman, Jim Harbaugh and more.

Anyone interested in donating will also want to check out the items available for auction. The full list of prizes up for auction are availble on Albom’s website and include trips to LA to meet Dr. Phil, a guitar signed by all the members of KISS, and footballs and basketballs signed by various sports stars.

Everyone has been struggling during the pandemic, and charities are no different. Albom said they’re hoping that even now when times are tough, there will still be those who decide to donate.

“It’s tough for people this year to give, but Michiganders have always come through and generally they come through even when things are the toughest,” Albom said.