Spending more time at home this year? Here’s how to make it more versatile

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On Day 7 of our 12 Days of Giving, Thursday’s prize will make your holiday bright and your home cozy.

Along with a giveaway of $500 cash for each day, there are also additional prizes announced daily on “Live in the D.”

Value City, a family business that’s been in Michigan for years, is continuing to grow, and all in perfect timing, as families have been home more this year.

Because of that, many of us have found that our home needs to be more versatile to fit our new needs.

Value City offers many various types of versatile furniture, such as coffee tables that add extra storage, modular furniture that can easily be moved, or an extendable dining set for extra activities.

Value City is keeping you safe while shopping by requiring masks and enforcing social distancing in the stores.

To add a special piece of versatile furniture to your home or find the closest Value City near you, click or tap here.