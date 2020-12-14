Are you keeping up with holiday traditions in this untraditional year?

We know that things may be a little different for the holidays this year, but that could spark a new tradition or new ways of keeping up with old traditions. For What’s The Buzz, Kim DeGiulio was joined by local author and motivational speaker Mimi Brown, Lauren Crocker with The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, and local comedian Mike Bonner, to discuss the new ways of celebrating traditions over the holidays. From baking to whether, or not your company is having a holiday party. the What’s The Buzz crew have some interesting plans this holiday season.

Watch the video above to hear about Lauren Crocker’s attempt to make Christmas cookies!