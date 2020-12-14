Want to start a new hobby? Grab a needle and thread

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On Day 8 of our 12 Days of Giving, Wednesday’s prize will make your holiday and give you a new trendy activity to try.

Along with a giveaway of $500 cash for each day, there are prizes announced daily on “Live in the D.”

On Monday, along with cash, the winner will be presented with two sewing machines valued at $900 from Decorative Stitch.

Decorative Stitch in Shelby Township is your quilting and sewing oasis, said co-owner Sarah Gallegos. The store offers sewing machines and kits, bolts of fabric and lots of classes. Kids can even get in on the fun in children’s sewing camp during the summer and sewing classes throughout the year.

Classes range from home decoration and quilting to any other crafting project you may want to do. All of the classes are being held on Zoom during the pandemic.

When you enter the store, you must wear a mask, or you can request curbside pickup.

For more information on all the store offers and to sign up for classes or order online, click or tap here.