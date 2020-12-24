5 new movies to watch over Christmas weekend

Christmas weekend is typically a time when big movies are released and that isn’t changing this year despite the pandemic. There are new movies from some of the biggest studios in Hollywood, and some of the biggest names in show biz are back on the screen this weekend. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joined Tati for Reel Talk and shared the 5 new movies you can see.

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. This is the sequel to the 2017 movie that was a superhero blockbuster. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig joins the cast at the supervillain Cheetah. In the movie, Wonder Woman is living among mortals and keeping to herself, but that changes when she once again must use all her powers to save innocent lives.

New Of The World stars Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as the character “Captain”. Set in the 1800s, he goes from town to town spreading news from around the world. Things take a turn when he meets a young girl raised by the Kiowa people and he goes on a mission to return the child to her aunt and uncle. This movie is in theaters.

Soul is the new movie on Disney+ from Disney’s Pixar Animation. Jamie Foxx shares his voice at the lead character Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is jazz. The movie follows Gardner after his soul is separated from his body during an accident. Gardner then must go on a mission to get his soul back to earth before his body dies.

The Midnight Sky is the new movie directed by and starring George Clooney. This movie has an ensemble cast including Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo. The movie mainly focuses on Clooney’s character, a scientist who embarks on a dangerous mission to warn a crew of astronauts returning home to a global catastrophe. You can watch this on Netflix.

Promising Young Woman is a revenge movie. It follows Cassandra Thomas, played by Carey Mulligan, who leads a double life. By day she works at a coffee shop, by night she’s up to something completely different. Cassandra’s mission to right a wrong means some people will have to pay, but how far is she willing to go? You can see the movie in theaters.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell had the chance to talk to Tom Hanks, David Oyelowo, and Carey Mulligan about their new movies. Watch the video above to see what they had to say to him.