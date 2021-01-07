Meet your health goals by switching up your snacks

As many people continue to work from home, snacking has become a huge part of the job. So why not make your snacks a healthier?

Quiana “Que” Broden, owner of “Cooking With Que”, showed us how to start our healthy snack journey for 2021.

Que explained that it’s super easy to start off with some fruit. If you chop it up and put lime juice and fresh mint over it, the fruit will stay fresh longer and make the fruit bowl even more flavorful. Once the fruit is cut you can also throw it into the blender for a tasty smoothie. If you’re looking for something a little more filling, Que recommends a protein ball. The ball consists of peanut butter coconut flakes and seeds. They only take 5 minutes to make and can last 3 to 4 days in the fridge.

Watch the video to learn more.