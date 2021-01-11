In the Crews family it’s like father like son

If you have ever wondered what America’s Got Talent host and Flint native Terry Crews is like when he is at home, well he is the same as he is on TV! That is what his son Isaiah Crews told Tati Amare. The young actor gave Tati the inside scoop on his famous father and how he served as an inspiration for Isaiah’s new career in Hollywood.

Isaiah Crews is the star of Nickelodeon’s new show Side Hustle. It follows his character along with two friends who take on odd jobs to pay for damages after a money-making scheme goes awry. This is Isaiah’s first major television role. He spent four years auditioning around Hollywood before landing this role. Now he is sharing his story, hoping to become an inspiration to teens like him.

See what he told Tati in the video above.