Former Metro Detroiter creates new puzzles that will inspire kids

Parents will go above and beyond to make sure their kids have everything they need to have enriching educational experiences. One dad, who used to call Metro Detroit home, is no exception.

When Matthew Goins couldn’t find puzzles with diverse representation for his kids, he got creative. Piece by piece, Goins made his own puzzles and soon founded the company Puzzle Huddle. That creativity paid off big! It got the attention of Oprah Winfrey. She put Puzzle Huddle on her “Favorite Things List for 2020” and the puzzles became instantly popular.

Watch the video to learn more about the company’s popularity, the inspiration behind Huddle Puzzles, and why the puzzles are so great for kids.