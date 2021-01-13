From poverty to influencer: How Grace Liang is inspiring thousands

The New Year is often about resolutions, new beginnings, setting goals, and trying to achieve them, but that is no easy feat.

One local lady, Grace Liang, has had to restart her life multiple times. From extreme poverty in Northeast China to losing her husband to cancer, she has had to overcome a lot. In the process, she has discovered herself, pursued her passions, and achieved her dreams. Now she is helping her many followers do the same.

Watch the video above to hear the story of her life in her own words.

You can find her book, “Finding Grace” on Amazon.