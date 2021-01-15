Looking to boost your immunity, try a new healthier lifestyle for the new year?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you been taking time to focus on your well-being, health, or boost your immunity?

If not, here’s how you can get started.

Better Health & Market Cafe is a business that aims to help Michiganders live a better, healthier life.

The top trends for the new year are immunity-boosting foods, keto diets and a plant-based lifestyle.

The experts at Better Health & Market Cafe recommend starting with a good night’s sleep, then moving on to supplements to help your immunity stay strong.

The keto diet is meant to burn fat fast, and Better Health offers lots of keto-specific foods to help you along your journey.

Plant-based food is better for the environment and can serve as an alternative to meat.

The cafe has 14 locations in Metro Detroit, Lansing and Ann Arbor.

For more information, click or tap here.