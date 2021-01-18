What does Martin Luther King Jr. Day mean to you?

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is also known as a Day of Service where people go out and do something positive in their communities. We asked our What’s the Buzz crew what this day means to them and what they do to celebrate it. This week motivational speaker and author Mimi Brown, local teacher Mark Sobolewski, and comedian Mike Bonner joined Tati Amare to discuss the topics.

When asked what was it about Dr. King that inspires them, Mimi said it was his commitment to excellence and doing what was right. Mike said King’s ability to forgive and move forward with his mission on a strict non-violent method was amazing. Mark followed by saying King’s the way King literally practiced what he preached was amazing.

Next Tati asked them how they plan to observe the day. Mark said he plans to self-educate and find ways to use the privileges he has to make it an open and safe place for everyone and all identities. Mimi focused on showing gratitude to loved ones, by sending out personalized notes, texts, and social media posts. Mike said he plans to talk to his children about the importance of King’s work and how to carry on the legacy.

Watch the video above to hear more from the What’s the Buzz crew.

