This Coney Island restaurant menu is unlike any other

It is no secret that we love our Coney Island restaurants. They each have their own unique charm along with great food. However, there is one in the Ann Arbor Ypsilanti area that is special and is considered a hidden gem in the community. That place is called Antonio’s Coney Island. What sets Antonio’s apart is that along with traditional diner fare, they offer the most authentic dishes from the country of Honduras.

Irene Serrano is the owner of Antonio’s. Serrano is from Honduras and wanted to introduce people to her country’s cuisine and offer people a bit of variety. She joined Tati Amare from her restaurant to talk about its unique menu and the fresh dishes they serve. Check it out in the video below.