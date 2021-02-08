Four singing queens share their musical talents on Live In The D

Music Monday is upon us and this week we are jamming out to the beautiful voices of four talented ladies. Angela Davis is just one-fourth of the group S.O.U.L. which stands for the Shades Of United Ladies. Davis has shared her talents on Live In The D before, but recently she joined up with three equally talented singers, Karla Pace, Ava Jay, and Bianca Barber, to create the new group. They all came together the way many of us do these days, on social media.

Their first single as group is called Black Queen. Check it out the video above.