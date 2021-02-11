Make sure you’re taking care of your heart health this Valentine’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

February is American Heart Health Month, which is a great reminder to make sure you and your loved ones are doing everything you can to stay heart-healthy.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare spoke with a team of specialists from The Heart & Vascular Institute about their thoughts on how to best take care of your heart health.

Dr. Mahir Elder, Dr. Tamam Mohamad and Dr. Amir Kaki are all interventional cardiologists who are here to help.

Looking after your cardiovascular health is particularly important for Americans, as Dr. Elder said that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

He said heart disease “does not discriminate,” and that almost half of all Americans are at risk.

Addressing heart conditions is more important now than ever, as COVID has been found to leave patients with heart problems even after a full recovery. Dr. Mohamad said that it is very important for patients who have had heart disease to be screened and treated.

While heart disease can be deadly, it’s also very preventable, and adopting a healthy lifestyle early can help.

One of the most important things you can do is go to a physician if you’re experiencing symptoms of heart disease, like chest pain or shortness of breath. Dr. Kaki said that, unfortunately, they’ve seen an increase of patients avoiding a visit to the doctor because of concerns that they’ll contract COVID-19.

“Not going to the hospital for fear of COVID is a mistake,” he said. “A lot of these people could be treated and still be alive today.”

Dr. Kaki said patients should remember that hospitals are safe places where doctors can provide cardiovascular care to help save you or a loved one’s life.

