This innovative skincare is created specifically for the climate you live in

We can probably all agree that Michigan winters can take a toll on our skin, but there are ways to combat that dry winter weather.

Ulli Haslacher, the creator of Pour Moi skincare, spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about how her products are customized to each customer’s location.

“What we found is that when you customize skincare for the climate you live in and the climates (to which) you travel, you get extraordinary results,” Haslacher said, showing the difference the Climate Smart skincare makes on her own hands.

And amid National Inventor Month, Haslacher shared that her inspiration to create such a product came from her father, who was also an inventor.

She traveled the world with him when she was young, and watched him develop a new technology in paint. She said she learned from watching him that the climate you are in affects the surface of not just buildings and paint, but skin, as well.

Haslacher said it’s what makes Pour Moi’s product so unique: it’s the only skincare in the world that actually works in the climate you’re in.

Haslacher said during the winter weather in the Detroit area, a must-have is the black serum, paired with polar day cream.

To find out more about where you can find products from Pour Moi, watch the video above.