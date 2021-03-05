Michigan native is “walking” into a big new TV deal

Not only does this Metro Detroit native help create the crazy situations you see on the show, The Walking Dead, he will also be making new shows to enjoy thanks to his new multi-year deal with AMC. Jim Barnes is a writer and co-executive producer for the hit show, and he joined Tati Amare to tell a few details about his current position and his future with the cable network. Jim said he has always been interested in writing, especially for television. He taught himself how to write for TV and applied to workshops to tighten up his skills. Since then, Jim has written for various shows and is now looking forward to making more entertaining content for people to watch.

Watch the video above to hear more about Jim Barnes and his success story!