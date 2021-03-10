Here are some new toys that will kick family fun night up a few notches

Families have learned how to make the most of having fun at home, but sometimes the question is still asked, “What should we do tonight?” Some new toys and activities have hit the market that will help take “family fun at home” to another level. James Zhan, senior editor with The Toy Insider, joined Tati Amare to share a few ideas on how to keep family fun night interesting with reimagined classics and some new toys that have just hit the market.

Something that the kids will love is called Foamo, a machine that makes soapy foam, will be a must have for the backyard this summer. The classic card game, Uno, is celebrating 50 years of fun with a new set that commemorates its golden anniversary. “You’re on Mute”, may be something that you have said during a Zoom meeting, but this a new game that has you testing your lip-reading abilities.

Watch the video above to see more games that will make your family fun nights even better!