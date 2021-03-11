Twitch stops by to talk Ellen’s Game of Games

Stephen “Twitch” Boss is a dancer, co-executive producer of The Ellen Show, and adding to his already impressive resume, the announcer of Ellen’s Game of Games. Today he stopped by to talk about just what it’s like to help run the games.

“Admittedly I have probably a little bit too much fun,” Twitch said. He added that it’s probably for the best he has a limited amount of snowballs to throw at contestants. He said that running the game is a bit like playing a game of dodge-ball and being the only one with a ball.

He says in addition to being tons of fun, Ellen’s Game of Games serves a pretty important role. “I don’t think adults are allotted the space to play and act like kids,” he said. “Game of Games really does provide this space to drop the whole adult thing.”

He said the show is just a great opportunity to let go, get messy, run, jump, and climb. And it’s not just fun to play, but fun for the family to watch together too.

Ad

To see the full interview, watch the video above.