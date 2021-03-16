Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with these new cocktails made to-go

Many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations call for a trip to your local watering hole for a meal and cocktails with friends and family. However, if you prefer to keep a safer distance, you can recreate that experience at home. Jay Jay’s Bistro in Troy is serving up their signature food items along with a brand-new St. Patrick’s Day cocktail menu, which you can order for takeout.

Owner John Hermiz joined Tati Amare live from his restaurant to show off these new cocktail creations along with some favorites from the Jay Jay’s food menu. These new cocktails include a Lucky Charms inspired cocktail made with the breakfast cereal, a green mimosa style cocktail and an “Irish Mule” which is similar to the typical Moscow mule except this one is made with Irish whiskey. There is also the traditional green beer for the beer drinkers.

Check out these cocktails and more along with delectable looking menu items in the video above. You can also follow Jay Jay’s Bistro on their Facebook, Instagram, and new TikTok page. Hermiz told Tati that he is gearing up to launch a big giveaway on his social media pages.