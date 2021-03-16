Celebrate ‘St. Pitty’s Day’ by taking home your forever friend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane stopped by “Live In The D” to catch up Jason Carr on their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day event, where you just might find a new forever friend.

This Wednesday through Sunday, Michigan Humane will be celebrating “St. Pitty’s Day,” a way to highlight some of the pit bulls in shelters that are looking for forever homes.

During St. Pitty’s Day, adoption fees for pit bulls will be waived if you wear green to the adoption center. Bianco encouraged anyone interested to check out the animals available for adoption on their website.

Bianco also showed off this week’s Pet of the Week, a two-year-old cat named Patty. She describes Patty as a “complete love bug” who loves to snuggle and be beside people. Any home would be great for her.

Pet of the Week - Patty

As always, the Pet of the Week’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm, so move fast if you’re looking to bring Patty home.

To find out more about how you can help Michigan Humane, watch the video above.