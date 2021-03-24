Is your sleep schedule having an impact on your weight?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Struggling to lose weight? Turns out, it may have something to do with the way you sleep.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You Health Center talked with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about the ways the center has found sleep and weight loss are linked.

Ideal You’s weight loss program follows the idea that if you eat well and eliminate unhealthy foods, you can lose 20 to 40 pounds in as little as 40 days.

With support from coaches and some lessons on how to eat healthier, the center says it can help you not only lose weight, but keep it off.

Williams said sleep is critical because of the hormones your body releases during its circadian rhythm.

After sunset, your body releases hormones for sleep, along with hormones for repair and fat loss. So it turns out, one of the best times to burn fat may be at night.

Different individuals and ages need unique schedules, though seven to nine hours during the night is a good standard for everyone to follow. Williams said delaying sleep past midnight or sleeping during the day often results in higher instances of obesity and cardiovascular problems.

Ideal You is designed to keep you on a regular meal schedule during the day. Balancing blood sugar throughout the day helps in the long run by burning fat, and some people even report that they sleep much more deeply after switching to healthy, regular meals.

