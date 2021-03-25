Ever dine in a yurt? Here’s the place where you can!

Over the past few years, the outdoor dining game reached a new level with igloos and chalets. Now, Frame in Hazel Park is offering a way to enjoy a meal outside of the box, or igloo, with their yurt village. The restaurant has four yurts that are all individually and uniquely designed to reflect the genre of food that is being served by the current rotating in-house chef. Frame came up with their yurt village as a way to not only continue their dining services during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a different way for their customers to be immersed in the culture of their meal.

Watch the video above to see how cool the yurt village at Frame in Hazel Park is.