Detroit Tigers Top Moments Bracket: Vote in Round 2, win prizes

The Detroit Tigers are back on the field Thursday!

There’s a chance of snow, and it won’t be very warm, but still -- baseball is back, and there will be fans at Comerica Park for the first time since 2019.

As the 2021 team takes the field, we’re continuing our quest to crown the top Tigers moment since 2000. Voting for the second round began Wednesday morning.

Many of the top seeds advanced to the second round in blowout fashion. Each of the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds survived by between 100-250 votes.

The biggest upset of the first round was Ernie Harwell’s farewell speech knocking off Justin Verlander’s dominant performance to send the Tigers to the ALCS in 2012. The five-run ninth inning against Chris Perez, a No. 6 seed, also lost in the first round, to a No. 11 seed -- Game 1 of the 2012 ALCS.

You can relive these moments through video highlights -- just click on the matchup in the list of links below the bracket. They will take you to a page with videos from MLB’s new archive system.

Vote in Round 2 of the Detroit Tigers Moments Bracket below

Video replays for second round