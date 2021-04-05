Celebrate local music at this rockin’ awards show

This weekend, local musicians and music will be honored at the Detroit Music Awards. This annual event recognizes the best Detroit artists across every genre. One of the event organizer’s, music journalist Gary Graff, joined Jason Carr to discuss the ceremony and the many performers that will participate in it.

Gary said this year will be a virtual streaming event, as it was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however there will be live performances from a variety of local musicians such as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, rockers Electric Six, and KISS’s Paul Stanley with his side band, Soul Station, who will be singing Motown classics. The show will also feature Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian, who is up for a couple of awards, and Bernie Smilovitz has a secret segment that will be a showstopper.

Watch the video above to hear more about the 2021 Detroit Music Awards and a performance from Nick Punti and the Complicated Men.