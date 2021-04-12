Music Monday: New collaboration beautifully blends genres for inspiring new song

Despite the current health crisis, the Detroit local music scene is thriving. Musicians have been using this time to create new music and pick up new hobbies. Two such musicians are Hannah Baiardi and David Magumba. They have recently collaborated on a new single called “Let Go.”

The single is a mix of a different genres like jazz, hip hop, R&B and soul. Magumba says the blend is intentional because he wants the listener to connect to whatever sound they hear. He wrote the majority of the song’s lyrics while Hannah Baiardi wrote the song’s chords. “Let go” is primarily about the journey of becoming an adult, something they both relate to since they have known each other since their college days at the University of Michigan. The song is also meant to be inspirational. Baiardi says the song encourages everyone to listen to their inner artistic voice and let their creativity and true purpose flow from within.

Both Magumba and Baiardi have been using this time to be creative. David Magumba has been working on a recording new music and a solo album. He has also picked up cooking as a hobby. Hannah Baiardi has kept busy making music and performing. She is set to perform at the Ark in Ann Arbor this Thursday. The performance will be on Facebook live. She’s also released a new album called “Straight From The Soul”.

Listen to Hannah Baiardi and David Magumba’s new single “Let Go” in the video above.