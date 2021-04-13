How to get your outdoor space ready for summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ready to turn your outdoor space into the perfect spot for dining, entertaining or just kicking back and relaxing?

Yardbird co-founder Jay Dillon stopped by “Live in the D” to show off some ideas.

With a new store now open on Woodward in Royal Oak, it’s a great time to go in and level up your yard, Dillon said.

Yardbird has both full dining and seating sets, but Dillon said the dining sets especially have been popular this year.

Now more than ever, it’s important to be safe while inviting guests over, and eating outdoors is a great way to do that, Dillon added.

Yardbird also has some edge, Dillon said: The store works directly with manufacturers to help customers score the lowest prices possible.

Working with middle men can drive up prices 40 to 50%, but working directly with factories can help cut that down, Dillon added.

In addition to the dining and seating sets, Yardbird offers accessories including pillows, outdoor rugs, TVs, grills, fire tables and more.

To see more of what Yardbird has in store, watch the video above.