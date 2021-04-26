Orthodox Easter is this Sunday!

Easter is an important holiday for many people, and though you may have celebrated it earlier this month many Greek Americans are celebrating Orthodox Easter this weekend.

George Rapitis is a non-credit culinary instructor from Schoolcraft College with a specialty in Greek cooking and he showed Live in the D how to celebrate the joyous holiday.

Rapitis explained that Orthodox Easter is all about bringing the family together with food and dancing to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Traditionally, Greeks attend church for a week during the holiday and paint their eggs red to represent the blood of Jesus.

Food is a big part of the celebration so Rapitis showed off his delicious-looking spread of food that is traditionally served for Orthodox Easter. The menu includes tasty lamb meatballs, braided bread, and more.

Rapitis also shared his special family’s recipe for Orthodox Easter: Spinach Pie Feta Roll.

Recipe: Spinach Pie Feta Rolls

Ingredients: * 1 cup chopped green onion * 2 cups fresh spinach chopped * 3 eggs * 1 cup feta cheese crumbled * 1 cup extra virgin olive oil * 1 box phyllo sheets (Dethawed the night before)

Directions: 1. In a large bowl, combine chopped green onion, chopped spinach and crumbled feta. 2. Beat eggs in a small bowl, then pour over spinach, onion, and feta mixture. 3. Combine and stir with a wooden spoon until evenly distributed. 4. Preheat oven to 350. 5. Pour extra virgin olive oil in a small bowl and set aside. 6. Cut each sheet of phyllo vertically in half, then lay out one sheet at a time. 7. Baste each phyllo sheet lightly with extra virgin olive oil using a pastry brush. 8. Layer phyllo sheets one on top of each other. 9. Place 2 tbsp. spinach feta mixture onto cut sheets of phyllo. 10. Fold the edge over the spinach mixture, then fold left to right. 11. Roll to the end and lightly seal and brush with extra virgin olive oil. 12. Place the rolls on a baking sheet and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until golden brown.