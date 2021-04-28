A conversation with YouTube’s favorite rabbi

Spring is a time of hope and new beginnings, and as we enter to this new season, especially after so much turbulence, we may be looking for a deeper look at life’s questions. You can find some answers the same place you find all your other answers: YouTube. YouTube ‘s favorite rabbi, Rabbi Manis Friedman, is spreading wisdom and words of inspiration to his over one hundred thousand subscribers. He took a break from the video site to share his advice with Tati Amare and the secret to his success.