This artist is creating special works of art for a good cause

A local artist is showing his unique artwork in a boutique hotel in Downtown Detroit, while showing support of his Asian-American culture. Mike Han joined Tai Amare to discuss his new art and his interesting family history that’s linked to royalty. Mike spoke about his newest line of work, called Disparate, that opened to the public at The Siren Hotel in early April. His pieces are for sale and 60% of the proceeds go to a non-profit designed to help the Asian-American community.

Watch the video above to hear more about Mike Han and his “disparate” artwork.