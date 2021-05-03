Cloudy icon
60º

Live In The D

Local singer finds inspiration through his mom’s musical journey

“LG” Levoties Griff gives all the credit of his musical success to his mom and her amazing career

Tags: 
Music Monday
,
Mother's Day
,
"LG" Lovoties Griff
,
Music
,
Detroit

Mother’s Day is this weekend and this Music Monday guest says his musical journey wouldn’t be where it is today without his mom. “LG” Levoties Griff spoke to Tati Amare about the new music he just released and how his mother’s own musical history influenced him as an artist. Griff has a history performing on WDIV, he and his mom sang together on Local 4 for the Ford Fireworks. He also explained how he would not be the musician he is today without watching his mother’s tremendous journey of singing in a competition on Oprah Winfrey’s show, which led to a recording deal with Epic Records.

Watch the video above to hear “LG” Griff’s new single, “Girl”.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.