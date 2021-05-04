Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Carnival Market

Cinco de Mayo is Wednesday, and you can celebrate by getting a fresh authentic Mexican feast for takeout. Carnival Market in Pontiac has the largest assortment of Latin groceries in Oakland County, and they are home to some of the best prepared Mexican dishes in town. Their supermarket is connected to a restaurant with the same name, and they offer delicious food like Carne Asada Fries, tacos and California-style burritos. It is one of Jason Carr’s favorite places in town to get Mexican eats.

Jason chatted with Carnival Market owner Chirs Ayiar about how the restaurant puts together some of its most popular items and about Carnival Market’s new location in Rochester Hills. Ayiar also exclusively revealed that Carnival Market will be opening a location in Allen Park on May 17th.