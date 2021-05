When you hear the name Winans, the idea of “Detroit Royalty” may come to mind. This famous family is also known as the first family of gospel music and, as the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Brother and sister Juan Winans and Deborah Joy Winans have teamed up for a new single being released called “Never On My Own.” Host Jason Carr had a chance to talk to the duo about recording the new song and the inspiration behind it.

Watch the video to hear their story.