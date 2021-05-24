Michigan native is a dog-gone hoot in new Disney movie

This Friday, one of Disney’s most infamous villains back on the big screen. Academy Award-winner Emma Stone is bringing Cruella De Vil to life in the new movie, Cruella. A Saginaw native will be starring along her side as her friend and henchman, “Horace”. Paul Walter Hauser spoke to Tati Amare about his role in “Cruella” and how it was a dream come true to be a part of a Disney movie. He can also be seen in Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods and the second season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

Watch the video above to hear what Paul had to say about working with the cute Dalmatians!