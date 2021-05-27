Villains, monsters, and music grace screens this Memorial Day weekend

The summer blockbusters return to movie theaters this weekend with two highly anticipated movies hitting big screens. Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about the movies and a documentary that were released for the long holiday weekend, including Cruella, A Quiet Place Part II and 1971: The Year that Music Changed the World.

Greg started with Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. This is a new take on the Disney villain, Cruella De Vil, which reveals how she became the iconic Dalmatian chasing character we all came to fear. Greg said it is a good movie for all ages and the soundtrack is wonderful, he gave it four out of five reels.

Next, was A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krazinski. In the sequel to the blockbuster thriller, Blunt’s character and her family continue to struggle to stay alive, and quiet, while avoiding mysterious, noise-driven monsters. Greg said that this movie proves that silence is golden, even when you’re watching it in the theater. He also gave this four reels out of five.

Ad

Finally, 1971: The Year that Music Changed the World, which highlights legendary musicians who spoke up about the Vietnam War, civil rights, and other social issues through their music. One of them even had a premonition about the advancement of music and communication. Greg said this documentary is definitely one to watch.

Watch the video above to hear Greg’s thoughts on all of these entertaining movies.