Gift boxes bundled for any occasion

Finding the right gift can be a challenge for any occasion, but this online store makes it easy with their “Bundled Boxes.” They also feature all Michigan-made products.

Bundled offers Michigan-made products packaged in gift boxes for any occasion for personal or corporate gifting. Some of their special boxes include smores kits, Detroit labeled items, tasty Michigan-made snacks, and more. Bundled has curated boxes that make it easy for you to find exactly what you need and check out quickly but you can also build your own bundle box. You can personalize your box by picking unique packaging and choose the exact type of products you want to be included.

Bundled also shows support in the community by working with the non-profit Services to Enhance Potential based out of Dearborn, MI. This organization helps those with disabilities find genuine job opportunities. Bundled hires those who work with the non-profit to package your gift with lots of care.

