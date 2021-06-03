Delectable delights for National Doughnut Day!

The Daily Dozen Doughnuts on Live in the D

Who doesn’t love doughnuts! Tomorrow is National Doughnut Day and you could score all kinds of freebies at national chains - but why do that when there are awesome independently owned doughnut shops right here in the D?

Take Daily Dozen doughnut shops - they are family-owned and have been baking up delectable doughnuts since 1985.

One of the owners, Lauren McCracken, says Daily Dozen is a family-owned business that spans three generations. They offer 42 different doughnut flavors including their specialty doughnuts topped with Fruity Pebbles, Oreos, and their stuffed french crueler.

They have locations in Warren, Royal Oak, and Sterling Heights. If you’re looking for an old-school doughnut shop vibe, head to their Warren location!

Watch the video to learn more.